27 people charged after police shut down illegal party

27 people charged after police shut down illegal partyFriday, April 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-seven people have been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act after the New Kingston police shut down an illegal party on Knutsford Boulevard on Wednesday, March 28.
The police said that about 10:10 pm, a team of officers went to the location where they observed lights and music coming from the roof and upon entering the premises, reportedly saw a number of people. The event was then shut down and the individuals arrested and charged.
The police said the organiser of the event and another were also charged under the Noise Abatement Act.
The individuals, whose ages range from age 20-64 years, are all scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, May 19.
