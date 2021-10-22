28-y-o Jamaican man shot dead in Trinidad

DIEGO MARTIN, Trinidad – A Jamaican man was gunned down in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night after visiting a friend in the town of Diego Martin in the twin island republic.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Akeem Thompson.

According to a report from Trinidad's Newsday, Thompson went to a friend's house at Cuthbert Circular in Four Roads, Diego Martin about 7:00 pm.

An hour later, the Jamaican left the premises and gunshots were heard.

A passerby found Thompson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and the police were alerted.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer, the report said.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I in Trinidad is investigating the murder.