28-y-o Jamaican man shot dead in Trinidad

28-y-o Jamaican man shot dead in TrinidadFriday, October 22, 2021
|
DIEGO MARTIN, Trinidad – A Jamaican man was gunned down in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night after visiting a friend in the town of Diego Martin in the twin island republic.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Akeem Thompson.
According to a report from Trinidad's Newsday, Thompson went to a friend's house at Cuthbert Circular in Four Roads, Diego Martin about 7:00 pm.
An hour later, the Jamaican left the premises and gunshots were heard.
A passerby found Thompson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and the police were alerted.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer, the report said.
The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I in Trinidad is investigating the murder.
