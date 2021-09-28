28-y-o allegedly shoots at cops, arrested

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old Romaine Stoddart has been arrested after he reportedly fired gunshots at a police team as they patrolled in Porus, Manchester on Friday, September 24.

Stoddart has been charged with two counts of shooting with intent.

The police said that about 1:00 am, Stoddart was seen with a group of men on the Porus main road.

Upon seeing the police, Stoddart and the other men allegedly opened fire at the police and then fled.

Stoddart was later arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.