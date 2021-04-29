28-y-o man charged following deadly shootout in Kilmarnock

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have charged a 28-year-old man with multiple offences following a deadly shootout in the community of Kilmarnock a week ago.

He is Damion Wright, a labourer of Gordon district, Westmoreland.

He has been charged with four counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as a breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Three other men, said to be Wright's cronies, were fatally shot during the gun battle in Kilmarnock last Thursday night.

Kilmarnock is located at the border of St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

Two of deceased men have since been identified.

They are 30-year-old Roger King, unemployed of Vanessa Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine and 21-year-old Romain Kymanni Thomas otherwise called "Guzzoman" of Gordon district, White House in Westmoreland.

The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the third man.

According to reports on April 22, a motorist was held up at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Acting on information the police intercepted the stolen car with four men on board in Kilmarnock.

The Constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit told OBSERVER ONLINE that about 11:05 pm the police were engaged in a shootout with the gunmen.

When the shooting subsided, three men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The fourth man, who it is alleged tried to flee the scene, was found at a nearby premises.

A browning pistol was seized shortly after the shootout. Two days later the police seized a 9mm pistol with five 9mm cartridges during the search of a premises in the community.

Kasey Williams