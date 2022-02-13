28-y-o shot allegedly trying to disarm police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Elletson Road Police have charged 28-year-old Raheem Miller, otherwise called 'Raw Raw', a carpenter of Rockingham Road, Kingston 2, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Simpson Road in eastern Kingston on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Reports are that about noon, a team of police officers was on patrol when they saw Miller fleeing. He was accosted but reportedly resisted arrest and was shot when he allegedly tried to disarm one of the police officers.

Miller was shot to the upper body and a Bersa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds was seized. He was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.