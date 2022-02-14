28-year-old businessman killed in Mandeville crash

28-year-old businessman killed in Mandeville crashMonday, February 14, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - A businessman died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Greenvale Road in Mandeville on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified by the police as 28-year-old Llorn Powell, while friends identified him as “Lance”. He is from George Reid District in Manchester.
Police reports are that about 8:30 pm, Powell was driving a Toyota Isis motor car on the roadway when it collided with a Honda Civic motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Police say the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where Powell was pronounced dead. The other driver was admitted.
Relatives of another man involved in the accident told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was a passenger in Powell's car and has been hospitalised following the crash.
- Kasey Williams
