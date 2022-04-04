28-year-old man gunned down in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police are probing the murder of a 28-year-old man who was gunned down in Beverly District in Mile Gully, Manchester on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Kimarley Bryan, a resident and labourer of Beverly District.

A report from the Constabulary's Communications Unit said that about 7:25 pm, Bryan was at his sister's shop when a gunman entered, ordered an item and exited.

The police say explosions were heard shortly after and Bryan was seen suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Manchester has recorded 13 murders since the start of the year.

Up to Saturday, April 2, the south-central parish recorded a 50 per cent increase in murders when compared to the corresponding period last year.

- Kasey Williams