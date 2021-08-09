281 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting the recording of 281 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 55,140 and death toll to 1,231.

According to the ministry, the new cases comprise 167 females and 114 males with ages ranging from 80 days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (73), Manchester (51), St Catherine (40), Westmoreland (31), St Elizabeth (16), St Ann (15), St James (14), Hanover (11), Portland (10), Trelawny (eight), St Mary (six), Clarendon (five) and St Thomas (one)

The latest deceased include:

A 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 48-year-old female from St Ann

An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 40-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 60-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 50-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 74-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 62-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 97-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

Jamaica has 6,272 active cases after 39 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,270.

Currently, 270 people are hospitalised; 34 of which are critically ill, while 66 are moderately ill.