284 new COVID cases, 25 more deaths in Jamaica

284 new COVID cases, 25 more deaths in JamaicaSunday, October 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 284 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 84,701 and the virus death toll to 1,909.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 164 females and 120 males with ages ranging from 53 days to 91 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (65), Kingston and St Andrew (54), St James (30), Clarendon (26), St Elizabeth (25), St Thomas (20), Portland (19), Trelawny (15), Manchester (eight), Westmoreland (seven), St Ann (seven), St Mary (four) and Hanover (four).
Among the deceased, five are from Trelawny, three from Manchester, five from Kingston and St Andrew, four each from St Catherine and St Ann, three from St Mary and one from St Thomas.
In the meantime, 147 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 53,247.
Currently, 617 people are hospitalised, 82 of which are severely ill, while 35 are critically ill and 133 are moderately ill.
There are 28,962 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
