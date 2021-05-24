29-y-o Oneke Ellis is missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Oneke Ellis, otherwise called ‘Puddy’, a labourer of Berwick, Riversdale in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, May 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet nine inches tall.

Reports from the police are that Ellis was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oneke Ellis is being asked to call the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.