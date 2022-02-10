29-y-o security guard suspected of drowning in pool

29-y-o security guard suspected of drowning in poolThursday, February 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found floating in a pool on Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5 on Thursday.
Dead is 29-year-old Ramone Henry, a security guard of Gulbert Close, Spanish Town in St Catherine.
Reports from the New Kingston Police are that about 5:00 am, guests stumbled upon the body and alerted them.
On the arrival of the police, the body was seen afloat in the water. It was fished from the water and removed to the morgue for post mortem.
Investigations into the incident continue.
