29-year-old man shot dead at candlelight vigil in Manchester

29-year-old man shot dead at candlelight vigil in ManchesterWednesday, March 30, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man was gunned down at a candlelight vigil in Manchester on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Teno Stewart, a resident of Caledonia Boulevard in Mandeville.
A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said about 9:50 pm, Stewart was shot dead
by gunmen on Sweden Street near George’s Valley in the parish.
The police were alerted and Stewart was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
