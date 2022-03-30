29-year-old man shot dead at candlelight vigil in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man was gunned down at a candlelight vigil in Manchester on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Teno Stewart, a resident of Caledonia Boulevard in Mandeville.

A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said about 9:50 pm, Stewart was shot dead

by gunmen on Sweden Street near George’s Valley in the parish.

The police were alerted and Stewart was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams