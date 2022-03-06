29-year-old man shot dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man in Silent Hill near Christiana on Saturday.

Police named the deceased as Berhan Thompson, a resident of Silent Hill.

A report from the police’s Constabulary Communications Unit said that about 9:00 am, Thompson was standing along a roadway in his community when he was attacked by men armed with handguns.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Thompson.

The police were alerted and Thompson was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams