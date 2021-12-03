290 lbs of ganja seized in Old Harbour, Barbadian among two arrested

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A Barbadian is among two people arrested in connection with the seizure of over 290lbs of compressed ganja at a house in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Thursday.

Reports are that sometime after 8pm, members of the St Catherine South police division conducted operations in the Spring Village community in Old Harbour where a house was searched and 11 bags containing the compressed ganja were seized.

St Catherine South police have ramped up operational activities across the division as the yuletide season approaches, according to Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, acting divisional commander for the St Catherine South police division.

"The St Catherine South police will continue to carry out operational activities and putting a dent in the illicit drugs for guns trade between Jamaica and other Islands is one of our major objectives. Persons involved in this illicit trade will continue to be targeted so as to reduce the opportunities for persons to carry illegal firearms into the island,” he said.