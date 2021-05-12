29 arrested for not wearing masks in Mandeville

29 arrested for not wearing masks in MandevilleWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Twenty-nine people were today arrested by the Manchester police for not wearing masks in public, which is a breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
A targeted operation has since gone viral on social media, with police seen detaining people in the town of Mandeville for the breach.
Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that a total of 44 people were prosecuted today under the DRMA.
He said 15 people were arrested following an illegal party in the New Green area this evening.
Francis also disclosed that another 15 people were last Friday arrested at a day rave in the community of Belritiro, south of Mandeville.
He is reminding the public to adhere to the DRMA.
“We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Health in flattening the curve of the novel coronavirus that is killing people. To this end, we will ensure strict compliance of the DRMA and warn our citizens that while we don't take pleasure in prosecuting them, we will not be hesitant in doing so,” he said.
“We encourage people to obey the law as it relates to the DRMA,” he added.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy