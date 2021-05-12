29 arrested for not wearing masks in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Twenty-nine people were today arrested by the Manchester police for not wearing masks in public, which is a breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

A targeted operation has since gone viral on social media, with police seen detaining people in the town of Mandeville for the breach.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told OBSERVER ONLINE that a total of 44 people were prosecuted today under the DRMA.

He said 15 people were arrested following an illegal party in the New Green area this evening.

Francis also disclosed that another 15 people were last Friday arrested at a day rave in the community of Belritiro, south of Mandeville.

He is reminding the public to adhere to the DRMA.

“We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Health in flattening the curve of the novel coronavirus that is killing people. To this end, we will ensure strict compliance of the DRMA and warn our citizens that while we don't take pleasure in prosecuting them, we will not be hesitant in doing so,” he said.

“We encourage people to obey the law as it relates to the DRMA,” he added.

Kasey Williams