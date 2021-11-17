29 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, no death reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 16, bringing the local infection total to 90,370.

The new cases comprise 15 females and 14 males with ages ranging from 31 days to 82 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Mary (five), St James (four), Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), St Ann (two) and St Elizabeth (one).

In the meantime, 114 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,138.

Currently, 182 people are hospitalised, 29 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 49 are moderately ill.