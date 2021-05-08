2 COVID deaths, including 9-y-o; 160 new cases

2 COVID deaths, including 9-y-o; 160 new casesSaturday, May 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,588, with 23,294 active, and the death toll to 803.
The deaths were of a nine-year-old girl from St Elizabeth, and a 68-year- old woman from Westmoreland.
No other details were provided.
The new cases were recorded in Clarendon, two; Hanover, four; Kingston & St Andrew, 37; Manchester, five; Portland and Westmoreland, 11 each; St Ann, 16; St Catherine, 43; St Elizabeth and St Mary, eight each; St James, seven; and St Thomas and Trelawny, four each.
The new cases range in age from two to 87 years, and the gender breakdown is 92 females and 68 males.
A total 1,618 tests were conducted.
At the same time there were 130 recoveries, for a total 22,148.
Two hundred and eight patients are hospitalised, with 19 being critically ill.
