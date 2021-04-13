2 charged for teacher's murder

2 charged for teacher's murderTuesday, April 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged for the murder of teacher Nattallie Dawkins.
Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, said the men were charged today.
They are a 20 year-old-labourer of Sandy Bay, and a 19-year-old of Palmer's Cross, both in Clarendon, who were taken into custody recently.
Both were charged with murder, burglary, robbery with aggravation, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and unauthorised access to identity information.
Bailey said the men confessed to the murder.
Dawkins' body was found in a shallow grave in the Sandy Bay area of Clarendon on April 8.
A teacher at Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, she was last seen at her home in Denbigh Krall on Tuesday, March 30 by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm.
