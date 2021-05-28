2 dead, 10 missing as Cuban migrant vessel sinks off Florida

2 dead, 10 missing as Cuban migrant vessel sinks off FloridaFriday, May 28, 2021
|
MIAMI, United States (AFP) — The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for 10 people missing off Florida after a migrant vessel with 20 Cubans capsized.
Authorities reported late Thursday they had recovered two bodies near the Florida Keys and pulled eight people alive from the ocean.
The Coast Guard said on Twitter that "multiple air & surface assets" searched through the night would continue all day.
A Coast Guard crew was on a routine patrol Thursday when it spotted people in the water.
The survivors said they left Cuba's Puerto de Mariel on Sunday and capsized at some point on Wednesday night.
The Coast Guard did not describe the vessel that the group came on, though it is common for Cubans trying to reach the United States by sea to take crude boats not suitable for navigating the Straits of Florida.
Cuba's deepening economic crisis has sparked an increase in the number of people seeking to escape the island.
In the last eight months, the Coast Guard has intercepted 298 Cubans, compared with 49 individuals from October 2019 to September 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy