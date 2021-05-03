2 detained after gun incident in Bridgeport

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The police say two men have been detained in relation to damaged property and a gun incident that occurred in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Friday, but stressed that the incident had nothing to do with a robbery or money recovered as has been reported on social media.

The video of the police operation has been shared on various platforms, but the police said they commenced investigations after receiving a report that a group of men pulled firearms at another man in the Bridgeport area, and damaged his property before leaving in two vehicles.

“A police team was dispatched and the vehicles were intercepted along the Newlands main road in the parish, where seven men were apprehended. The men were taken into custody where five of them were released after preliminary interviews were conducted, while two remain in custody,” a release from the Corporate Communications Unit said.

“Despite social media reports, the police wish to make it clear that there was no reported robbery and no money was recovered or reported as stolen to the police.”

Investigations are ongoing.