2 men die in weekend crashes in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Two men died in two weekend crashes in Trelawny, the police have reported.

On Saturday, an unidentified man died of injuries he sustained in a collision between a truck and his motorbike at Duncan's Bypass.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 8:15 am, the motorcyclist allegedly overtook a motor vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck. The police were summoned and on their arrival, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was admitted in stable condition.

And yesterday, 26-year-oldDembo Gassama of Piggott Street, St James died of injuries he sustained in a crash along the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 1:10 am, Gassama was driving along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of his motor vehicle, which crashed into a ditch. Gassama was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and sustained injuries to his head.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.