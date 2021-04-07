2 missing persons return home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two individuals who were reported missing in March have returned home safely.

Fifteen-year-old Amelia Thompson, a ward of the State from Summerfield Girls' Home, Chapelton, Clarendon, who was reported missing on Friday, March 26, has returned home.

She is said to be in good health.

And 24-year-old Shevon Dawkins of Lampard Avenue, Frankfield district in Clarendon, who was reported missing on Thursday, March 18, has returned home.

He is said to be in good health.