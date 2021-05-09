2 teen girls among 5 charged over gun, ammo in car

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Detectives from the Spanish Town Police Station arrested and charged five people for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Old Harbour Road on Friday.

Charged are:

• 25-year-old Azikiwe Osbourne of Quarry Drive, Bridgeport, Portmore;

• 20-year Oqueel Junior Lee, a security guard of Reids Pen, Greater Portmore;

• 26-year-old Shanice Cephas-Baker, a customer service representative.

• And 19-year-old Janelle Anderson and

• 18-year-old Aliyah Cunningham, a store clerk, both of Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, a team of officers was on patrol when they observed a motor vehicle driving in a reckless manner and intercepted it. The driver complied and the vehicle and the occupants were searched. A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges were found under the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

The occupants were jointly charged yesterday. Their court dates are being finalised.