2 women killed, woman and child in hospital in St Catherine shooting

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two women have been fatally shot while a third woman and a child are being treated in hospital following an attack on a bus on St John's Road in St Catherine this evening.

Initial reports are that people in the bus had gone to the burial of an alleged gangster who was killed in Central Kingston recently.

On their way from the funeral the bus was ambushed by armed men who opened fire indiscriminately.

When the gunshots ended, the three women and the child were found nursing gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where the two women were pronounced dead and the other woman and the child rushed into surgery.