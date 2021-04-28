2 young men charged after cops find gun, ammo in house

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Officers assigned to the St James Division seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, and arrested and charged two young men yesterday.

Tijaun Francis, 20, and Shaquille Campbell, 19, both of Quarry district, Salt Spring, were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that about 10:45 am, a joint police/military operation was carried out in the community of Quarry, in search of illegal firearms and ammunition.

During the operation, the house occupied by Francis and Campbell was searched, and a black Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twenty-four 9mm cartridges, and another black magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges, were found in the roof area.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.