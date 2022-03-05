3,000 sensitisation sessions on sexual harassment to be held in the workplace - Grange

3,000 sensitisation sessions on sexual harassment to be held in the workplace - GrangeSaturday, March 05, 2022
The Government has provided funding for the establishment and operationalisation of the Sexual Harassment Unit and Tribunal.
Gender Minister, Olivia Grange, says the funding has been allocated in the Estimates of Expenditure for the 2022/23 fiscal year. She was speaking during Thursday's sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament that examined the Estimates over two days.
Grange said funding has also been allocated to conduct sensitisation sessions on sexual harassment in the workplace. She said the sessions will be conducted and the Unit established and functioning, before the Sexual Harassment Act, which was passed into law in 2021 takes effect.
“The sessions are targeting 3,000 persons,” Grange told the Committee.
The landmark legislation was first passed in the House of Representatives in July before being given the green light in the Senate in October.
The Sexual Harassment [Protection and Prevention] Act, 221 addresses concerns about sexual harassment which are employment-related, occurring in institutions, or arising in the landlord and tenant relationship.
It contains provisions for dealing with sexual harassment in the workplace, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, among others.
