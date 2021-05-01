3.0 magnitude quake felt in Kingston, St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus is reporting that a minor earthquake was felt in Jamaica yesterday (Friday, April 30) at 8:46 pm.

The unit said the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.0 and was felt in Kingston and St Andrew (Havendale) and St Catherine.

Its epicentre was located approximately 10 kilometres west of Buff Bay, Portland and it had a focal depth of 17 km, the unit reported.