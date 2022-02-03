30-y-o Portland man accused of killing father

30-y-o Portland man accused of killing fatherThursday, February 03, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 30-year-old Portland man has been charged with his father's murder.
The accused has been identified as Andrew Walker, of Fairy Hill district in the parish.
According to the police, sometime in December 2021 about 4:30 pm, neighbours became concerned when they heard sounds of a struggle and went to investigate.
They reportedly found the accused man's father— 68-year-old Errol Walker —unresponsive in his home and assisted him to the hospital. He died from his injuries on Thursday, January 6.
Suspicious of the younger Walker, the residents reportedly accosted him and handed him over to the police.
The police said investigations implicated Andrew in his father's injury and following the results of a post mortem, which ruled that Errol died of blunt force trauma to the head, Andrew was charged with murder.
He will appear in the Portland Parish Court on Tuesday, February 8.
