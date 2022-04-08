30-y-o St Andrew woman missing since March 22

30-y-o St Andrew woman missing since March 22Friday, April 08, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Thirty-year-old Melissa Getfield, otherwise called 'Shauna', a cosmetologist of Greenvale Road, 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew, has been reported missing since Tuesday, March 22.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about five-feet-two-inches tall.
Reports from the police are that about 8:00 am Getfield was last seen leaving her house for work dressed in a blue jeans skirt, white blouse and a pair of black slippers. She sports a short curly hairstyle. She has scars on both arms and at the back of her neck.
Anyone knowing Getfield's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police Station at (876)967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
