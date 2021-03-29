30-y-o man charged with murdering Jamaican pensioner in London

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 30-year-old East London man was charged Friday with the murder of a Jamaican elderly woman in her home.

The victim, 76, from Jamaica, was identified as Phyllis Nelson, the London Evening Standard reported.

The news outlet reported that police were called to the home in Newham Thursday night. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donovan Miller, 30, from east London, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder on Friday, the Evening Standard and other outlets reported. He's due in court tomorrow.

Nelson, a pensioner, was described by other outlets as a Christian and matriarch in her community, who had just returned from hospital in January after recovering from COVID.