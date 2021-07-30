300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Jamaica

300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in JamaicaFriday, July 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom Government, have arrived in Jamaica.
The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton via Twitter late Friday afternoon.
The donation is a part of nine million vaccines being delivered by the UK around the world to assist in the fight against the pandemic.
According to Tufton, the donation will aid in an islandwide, seven-day COVID-19 vaccination blitz, starting Saturday, July 30.
The vaccination appointment portal opened to all members of the public 18 years and older as of 10:00 am on Friday.
