300 inoculated in J Wray & Nephew vaccination drive

KINGSTON, Jamaica – J Wray & Nephew played its part in the national COVID-19 vaccination effort on Wednesday when it hosted an inoculation drive at its Spanish Town Road headquarters in Kingston.

Approximately 300 staff members and their dependents, as well as members of surrounding communities received doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the initiative which was held between 10am and 5pm.

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, was among the officials in attendance.