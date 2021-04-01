306 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 3 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 306 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,543 and the confirmed death toll to 599.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths are three women — two from St James, ages 76 and 33, and the third, a 30-year-old from Portland. The 33-year-old woman's death was previously reported under investigation

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported five more deaths under investigation and another death as coincidental.

Of the 306 new cases, there were 154 females and 146 males with ages ranging from four months to 98 years. The sex of six of the new cases was reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (129), St Catherine (88), St James (22), Westmoreland (19), Clarendon (16), St Ann (eight), St Thomas (seven), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (four), Manchester (three), St Mary (three), and Trelawny (three).

The country also recorded 127 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,725.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.