30 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, five more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, November 9, bringing the local infection total to 89,818 and the virus death toll to 2,298.

The deaths occurred between July 17 and November 8, 2021.

The new cases comprise 16 females and 14 males with ages ranging from two years to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in St Mary (10), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Catherine (five), St James (three), Portland and Hanover (two each), St Thomas and Trelawny (one each).

The deceased are:

A 59-year-old female from St Mary

A 59-year-old female from Portland

A 79-year-old female from Manchester

An 80-year-old female from St James

A 71-year-old male from Hanover

In the meantime, 156 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 59,678.

Currently, 218 people are hospitalised, 29 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 31 are moderately ill.