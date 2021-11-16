30 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the country's virus death toll to 2,331 and the total number of confirmed cases to 90,341.

The country currently has a 4.9 per cent positivity rate.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased are a 55-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and a 70- year-old man from St James.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 20 females and 10 males with ages ranging from 10 months to 94 years.

Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine each recorded 10 cases, while Portland, St James, Westmoreland, Trelawny recorded two cases each and Clarendon and St Mary recorded one each.

The country also recorded 177 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 61,024.