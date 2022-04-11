30 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, April 10 bringing the infection total to 129,050 and total deaths to 2,916.

The new cases comprise 13 females and 17 males, with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (seven), St James (seven), Kingston (five), St Catherine (four), St Ann (three), Manchester (two) and Westmoreland (two).

The deceased include a 27-year-old who was previously under investigation from August 2021 and a 46-year-old female who died in September 2021. Both were from St Catherine.

There were 59 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,017.

Currently, 12 people are hospitalised, one is critically ill while six are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.