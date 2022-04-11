30 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two deaths reported

30 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two deaths reportedMonday, April 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, April 10 bringing the infection total to 129,050 and total deaths to 2,916.
The new cases comprise 13 females and 17 males, with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (seven), St James (seven), Kingston (five), St Catherine (four), St Ann (three), Manchester (two) and Westmoreland (two).
The deceased include a 27-year-old who was previously under investigation from August 2021 and a 46-year-old female who died in September 2021. Both were from St Catherine.
There were 59 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,017.
Currently, 12 people are hospitalised, one is critically ill while six are moderately ill.
The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy