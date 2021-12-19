31-year-old man shot dead in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed during a gun attack in the Montego Hills area of St James on Friday.

Dead is 31-year-old Okiel Carvalho of a St James address.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions in the area sometime after 11pm Friday, and notified the police.

On their arrival, Carvalho was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police have not yet identified a motive for the killing, as their investigation is still on-going.