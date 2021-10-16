31 COVID fatalities, 264 new virus cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one Jamaicans of Friday became the latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the island's virus death toll to 2,103.

The latest victims are:

A 27-year-old male from Hanover

A 59-year-old female from Hanover

A 65-year-old female from Hanover

A 68-year-old female from Hanover

A 64-year-old female from Trelawny

A 76-year-old female from St James

A 48-year-old female from St James

An 83-year-old female from St James

A 51-year-old female from St James

A 41-year-old female from St James

An 83-year-old male from St Ann

A 65-year-old male from St James

A 71-year-old female from Hanover

An 80-year-old male from St James

A 49-year-old male from Trelawny

A 45-year-old female from St Ann

A 31-year-old female from St James

A 74-year-old female from Trelawny

A 56-year-old male from Hanover

A 42-year-old female from Hanover

An 82-year-old female from Hanover

A 61-year-old female from Hanover

A 76-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 62-year-old female from St Ann

A 66-year-old female from St James

A 78-year-old female from Hanover

An 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

An 89-year-old female

A 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 81-year-old female from Manchester

An 80-year-old female

The deaths occurred between August 11 and October 14, 2021. Five of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.

Two more deaths were reported as coincidental on Friday, four others were reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 246 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to

87,232.

The new cases comprise 157 females and 89 males with ages ranging from 13 days to 89 years.

The ministry said 71 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 53 in St Catherine, 27 in St Elizabeth, 24 in Manchester, 23 in Clarendon, 12 in St James, 11 in St Thomas, nine in St Ann, seven in Portland, four in Trelawny, three in Hanover, one in St Mary, and one in St Ann.

The ministry further reported 182 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 55,264. There are 29,267 active cases on the island.

