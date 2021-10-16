31 COVID fatalities, 264 new virus cases

31 COVID fatalities, 264 new virus casesSaturday, October 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one Jamaicans of Friday became the latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the island's virus death toll to 2,103.
The latest victims are:
- A 27-year-old male from Hanover
- A 59-year-old female from Hanover
- A 65-year-old female from Hanover
- A 68-year-old female from Hanover
- A 64-year-old female from Trelawny
- A 76-year-old female from St James
- A 48-year-old female from St James
- An 83-year-old female from St James
- A 51-year-old female from St James
- A 41-year-old female from St James
- An 83-year-old male from St Ann
- A 65-year-old male from St James
- A 71-year-old female from Hanover
- An 80-year-old male from St James
- A 49-year-old male from Trelawny
- A 45-year-old female from St Ann
- A 31-year-old female from St James
- A 74-year-old female from Trelawny
- A 56-year-old male from Hanover
- A 42-year-old female from Hanover
- An 82-year-old female from Hanover
- A 61-year-old female from Hanover
- A 76-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 62-year-old female from St Ann
- A 66-year-old female from St James
- A 78-year-old female from Hanover
- An 88-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- An 89-year-old female
- A 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- An 81-year-old female from Manchester
- An 80-year-old female
The deaths occurred between August 11 and October 14, 2021. Five of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.
Two more deaths were reported as coincidental on Friday, four others were reported under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 246 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to
87,232.
The new cases comprise 157 females and 89 males with ages ranging from 13 days to 89 years.
The ministry said 71 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 53 in St Catherine, 27 in St Elizabeth, 24 in Manchester, 23 in Clarendon, 12 in St James, 11 in St Thomas, nine in St Ann, seven in Portland, four in Trelawny, three in Hanover, one in St Mary, and one in St Ann.
The ministry further reported 182 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 55,264. There are 29,267 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
