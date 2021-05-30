31 new JPs commissioned last week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one Justices of the Peace (JPs) were commissioned last week after they underwent a rigorous 21-week training in specific areas of civil law, meditation, and conflict resolution.

Noting that “integrity is the hallmark of Justices of the Peace”, Custos Rotolurum, Steadman Fuller challenging the 31 JPs to execute their duties fairly and fearlessly.

“This is the time when more is required of us; when we execute our duties consistent with the oath of office that you have taken here today, you do so knowing that, the work you do supports the law enforcement entities in Jamaica,” Custos Fuller said.

In recent times there have been several calls from the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, highlighting the critical role that JPs play in administering justice and maintaining familial stability and that more Justices of the Peace need to be commissioned.

“Your training does not end here,” Custos Fuller reminded the recently commissioned cadre of Justices of the Peace, “You will be required, and I stress required, to attend a prescribed number of man-hours of training in various areas to ensure, that you are equipped to serve your communities and facilitate balance and harmony within families and between neighbours.”

“This is non-negotiable, as at the crux of crime and violence within our societies, is the inability of families and neighbours to resolve disputes,” Custos Fuller continued.

He added that one of the roles of the Justice of the Peace is that of being a peacekeeper, as such he was seized of the importance of training and committed to doing all that was possible to ensure that the requisite training programmes through the Justice Training Institute were scheduled.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board, Dr Mark Gonzales, charged the 31 commissioned that they are there to work diligently, conscientious, willing, dependable, and honest, not to wear the post nominal as a mark of elitism, but rather as an acceptance to work and serve the community.

The commissioning ceremony of the 31 Justices of the Peace represented the first under the 'new' Justices of the Peace of Jamaica, Kingston Association.