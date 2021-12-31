329 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported

329 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reportedFriday, December 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has reported 329 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,920.
Of the newly reported cases there were 199 females and 130 males.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (two), Hanover (12), Kingston and St Andrew (171), Manchester (19), St Ann (14), St Catherine (33), St Elizabeth (three), St James (42), St Mary (four), St Thomas (16), Trelawny (two), Portland (two) and Westmoreland (nine).
In the meantime, three more deaths were reported bringing the virus death toll to 2, 473.
The deceased are:
A 73-year-old male from St Catherine
An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
An 86-year-old female from Clarendon
The country also recorded 86 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,594.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 27%.
1401 active cases were confirmed in the last two weeks.
