32 new COVID cases, 1 death

32 new COVID cases, 1 deathMonday, June 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one death, according to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This tally comprises of 24 females and eight males, with ages ranging from eight months to 81 years old. The new cases bring the island's infection total to 48,983.
St Catherine and Westmoreland topped the list of infections with five cases each, followed by Kingston and St Andrew and Clarendon with four cases each, Manchester, St Ann and St James had three cases each, while Portland and St Elizabeth had two cases each and Trelawny had one case.
Dead is a 57-year-old female from St James.
The island currently has 21,209 active cases after 129 people recovered from the virus, resulting in a total recovery of 26,424.
However, there are 136 people still hospitalised, with seven in critical condition while 37 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy