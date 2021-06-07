32 new COVID cases, 1 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one death, according to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This tally comprises of 24 females and eight males, with ages ranging from eight months to 81 years old. The new cases bring the island's infection total to 48,983.

St Catherine and Westmoreland topped the list of infections with five cases each, followed by Kingston and St Andrew and Clarendon with four cases each, Manchester, St Ann and St James had three cases each, while Portland and St Elizabeth had two cases each and Trelawny had one case.

Dead is a 57-year-old female from St James.

The island currently has 21,209 active cases after 129 people recovered from the virus, resulting in a total recovery of 26,424.

However, there are 136 people still hospitalised, with seven in critical condition while 37 are moderately ill.