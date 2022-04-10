33-year-old man suspected of committing suicide in St Catherine

33-year-old man suspected of committing suicide in St CatherineSunday, April 10, 2022
|
A St Catherine man is suspected to have committed suicide at his home in Ebony Vale, St Catherine Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Green.
According to information received from the Constabulary's Communications Unit, Green was found hanging from a staircase with a belt tied around his neck.
He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Family members revealed to OBSEVER ONLINE that Green had lost his job two weeks ago.
