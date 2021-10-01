332 new COVID cases, eight additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 332 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 84,069 and the confirmed deaths to 1,877.

The new cases comprise 192 females and 140 males, with ages ranging from three days to 96 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 91 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 57 in Kingston and St Andrew, 44 in St Ann, 32 in Clarendon, 24 in St Thomas, 21 each in St Elizabeth and St James, 19 in Manchester, eight in Trelawny, six in Hanover, five in Portland, three in Westmoreland, and one in St Mary.

The latest victims are:

An 80-year-old male from St Catherine

An 84-year-old female from St Catherine

A 68-year-old male from St Catherine

An 89-year-old female from Manchester

A 70-year-old male from St Mary

A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 55-year-old female from St Thomas

A 46-year-old female from Trelawny

The latest deaths were recorded between August 31 and September 29.

The ministry further reported 131 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 52,948.

There are 28,657 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.