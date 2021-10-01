332 new COVID cases, eight additional deaths

332 new COVID cases, eight additional deathsFriday, October 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 332 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 84,069 and the confirmed deaths to 1,877.
The new cases comprise 192 females and 140 males, with ages ranging from three days to 96 years.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 91 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 57 in Kingston and St Andrew, 44 in St Ann, 32 in Clarendon, 24 in St Thomas, 21 each in St Elizabeth and St James, 19 in Manchester, eight in Trelawny, six in Hanover, five in Portland, three in Westmoreland, and one in St Mary.
The latest victims are:
- An 80-year-old male from St Catherine
- An 84-year-old female from St Catherine
- A 68-year-old male from St Catherine
- An 89-year-old female from Manchester
- A 70-year-old male from St Mary
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 55-year-old female from St Thomas
- A 46-year-old female from Trelawny
The latest deaths were recorded between August 31 and September 29.
The ministry further reported 131 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 52,948.
There are 28,657 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login