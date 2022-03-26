33 new COVID infections, 2 more deaths reported

33 new COVID infections, 2 more deaths reportedSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,661. The death toll stands at 2,877.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 20 females and 13 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Manchester (one), St James (11), Kingston and St Andrew (four), Clarendon (two), St Catherine (one), Hanover (one), St James (19), St Mary (one), Trelawny (one), and Westmoreland (two).
Meanwhile, the latest fatalities are a 63-year-old male from St Catherine and a 74-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew whose deaths were recorded in September and October 2021.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 78 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,751.
The positivity rate was 4.6 per cent in the latest round of testing.
