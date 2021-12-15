33 unattached youth trained in the Sandals Hospitality Training Programme

ST ANN, Jamaica— Sandals Ochi Beach Resort recently graduated 33 unattached youth from the third cohort in 2021 of its flagship training programme, the Sandals Hospitality Training Programme (HTP) at the resorts' ballroom to much pomp and pageantry.

Members of the latest cohort, who were assigned to a wide cross section of departments across the resort operations, were given hands-on training throughout the six-week programme. The graduates were certified by the Sandals Corporate University and provided with the requisite exposure with which to continue within the tourism industry, either within Sandals Resorts or other viable career paths elsewhere, a release said.

General Manager, Charles Blacher, shared with the graduating class the power of being purposeful in their career path.

“This path that you have started is but the beginning of a lifelong journey. Know that this mission is not impossible but is dependent on you as you venture along this enviable career path,” Blacher shared.

Human Resources Manager, Tameca Sutherland-Franklyn, expressed elation with the graduates as they completed this phase of their journey.

Said Sutherland-Franklyn, “cohort three of thirty-three, you have done what some would consider impossible as you faced your fears and came out as true gold. Don't stop at this juncture but continue to rise above all the many obstacles which will come your way.”

Valedictorian for the graduating class, Najeem McDonald-Davis, expressed appreciation to Sandals Resorts for the mission oriented mandate shown with the HTP.

“We came here as strangers with no experience in the tourism and hospitality field, but just look at us now, we are family and have gained sufficient experience within this industry that we have all grown to love, appreciate and value, thanks much to the team here at Sandals Ochi and the mission of this programme.”

Another of the outstanding graduates of the cohort, Larnelle Goulbourne, who earned valuable experience in the Engineering department, voiced his satisfaction with the programme.

“Within this training programme, we the participants were allowed the opportunity to be engaged in the day to day operations and this allowed us to make ourselves fully prepared to join the team here at Sandals Ochi as valuable partners. This programme allowed all of us to grow within the tourism industry and to be trainable going forward,” said Goulbourne.

Zody Frazer, who holds a bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management agreed with Goulbourne on the value of the programme.

“We had the chance to grow from the ground level up and was able to apply ourselves in our respective departments. This programme has given each participant the opportunity to learn on the job albeit while working with persons within the industry to make the experience more meaningful.”

Training and Development Manager, Janice Johnson-Campbell added her sense of satisfaction with the drive and passion of the participants in sticking to the course. “The participants here in cohort three have shown the grit and tenacity in not only starting the journey but representing themselves creditably throughout their training regime. With the opportunities afforded to each participant, they grasped and made use of the mandates placed before them in showing the need to be better in this dynamic field.”

Blacher concluded, “You each have the opportunity to be the best in this industry, hence this training is but the foundation on which you can build to become more viable. Sandals Resorts remains the leading force in training and developing in this industry from ground level. Know that each participant has the opportunity to rise to the zenith of the industry and become a leader. Now that you have been trained, go forward and make the tourism and hospitality industry more meaningful as you learn and grow.”

Since its launch in 2006, the Sandals Hospitality Training Programme has successfully trained and certified thousands of young unattached youth across the region, many of whom are now a part of the Sandals family or the general hospitality workforce. The programme is geared at providing technical and soft skills training and certification in various areas of the hotel operations.