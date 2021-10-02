348 new COVID cases, seven more deaths in Jamaica

348 new COVID cases, seven more deaths in JamaicaSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths within the last 24-hours, bringing the infection total to 84,417 and the virus death toll to 1,884.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 196 females and 152 males with ages ranging from 53 days to 91 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (61), Kingston and St Andrew (104), Manchester (17), St Thomas (3), Clarendon, St James and Trelawny (18 each), St Mary (29), St Elizabeth and Westmoreland (16 each), St Ann (27), Hanover (9) and Portland (12).
Among the deceased, six are from St Elizabeth - an 84-year-old male; a 92-year-old female; a 51-year-old female; a 73-year-old male; a 71-year-old female; and a 65-year-old male. The other death was that of a 53-year-old male from Trelawny.
In the meantime, 152 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 53,100.
Currently, 560 people are hospitalised, 81 of which are severely ill, while 41 are critically ill and 114 are moderately ill.
There are 28,846 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
