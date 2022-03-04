34 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 10 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, February 24, bringing the infection total to 128,142 and total deaths to 2,825.

The new cases comprise 17 females and 17 males, with ages ranging from 39 days to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (eight), St James (seven), St Manchester (five) , Kingston and St Andrew (three), Clarendon (three), St Thomas (two), St Ann (two), Hanover (one), St Mary (one), St Elizabeth (one) and Westmoreland (one).

Portland and Trelawny were the only parishes to record zero cases.

The deceased include a 61-year-old female, a five-year-old female, a 58-year-old male, a 67-year-old male and a 65 year-old male, all from St Catherine. The other deaths involved individuals, all male, from St Ann - an 85-year-old, 73-year-old, 51-year-old, 87-year-old and a 53-year-old.

The deaths occurred between March and November 2021.

There were 286 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 78,146.

Currently, 97 people are hospitalised, seven of which are severely ill, while another seven are critically ill and 25 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a five per cent positivity rate.