34 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three deaths reported

34 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three deaths reportedMonday, March 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, March 6, bringing the infection total to 128,213 and total deaths to 2,830.
The new cases comprise 17 females and 17 males, with ages ranging from two to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (seven), St Ann (six), St Catherine (five), Westmoreland (three), Manchester (three), Portland (two), St Mary (two), St Elizabeth (two), Hanover (one), Kingston and St Andrew (one), St Thomas (one) and Trelawny (one).
The three deaths occurred between July and November 2021 and involved three males from Westmoreland ages 86, 91 and 73.
There were 189 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,849.
Currently, 97 people are hospitalised, five of whom are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 21 are moderately ill.
The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 3.3 per cent.
