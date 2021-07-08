34 per cent of sanitary conveniences inspected at shelters unsatisfactory — KSA Public Health report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The sanitary conveniences and hygiene practices at 34 per cent of the 56 shelters inspected by Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Inspectors have been found to be unsatisfactory.

Details of the inspections were in the KSA Public Health May report to the May meeting of the Disaster Preparedness and Public Health Committee of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

In response to questions from OBSERVER ONLINE, the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) disclosed that the Ministry of Health and Wellness criteria used by the public health inspectors to determine satisfactory health practices included sanitary conveniences and hygiene practices, the isolation room facility for COVID-19, food facilities and waste management.

At the shelters found to be unsatisfactory, the public health inspectors advised the shelter managers of the requirements to make them satisfactory, SERHA said.

Claudienne Edwards