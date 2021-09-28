350 killed in road crashes since January; three more perish during curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year has now hit the 350-mark, according to the latest statistics released by the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

At the same time, the number of fatalities during curfew hours has jumped by three to 112 since last week.

The latest person to have perished in a motor vehicle accident during curfew hours that are in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 on the island is 27-year-old McCadia Hudson, of an Old Harbour Road address in St Catherine.

According to reports, Hudson was a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar sometime after 1:00am on Sunday, September 26, that was being driven through the Bog Walk Gorge. The reports suggest that the male driver lost control of the vehicle after he swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The Ad Wagon plunged into the Rio Cobre.

The driver reportedly managed to swim from the vehicle but Hudson was trapped. Her body and the car were not retrieved from the river until daybreak.

According to the RSU, the 112 fatalities that occurred during curfew hours resulted from 89 fatal crashes since the start of the year. The Unit noted that fatalities during these hours account for 32 per cent of all fatalities since the start of the year. It said fatal crashes and fatalities during curfew hours have increased by 123 per cent and 155 per cent respectively when compared with similar period in 2020.

Apart from curfew hours when considerably fewer vehicles are on the roads, the RSU continues to highlight that motorcyclist fatalities represented majority of road user deaths, at 35 per cent followed by pedestrians at 20 per cent, drivers of private motor vehicles at 18 per cent and passengers of private motor vehicles at 13 per cent.