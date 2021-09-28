350 killed in road crashes since January; three more perish during curfew hours

350 killed in road crashes since January; three more perish during curfew hoursTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year has now hit the 350-mark, according to the latest statistics released by the Road Safety Unit (RSU).
At the same time, the number of fatalities during curfew hours has jumped by three to 112 since last week.
The latest person to have perished in a motor vehicle accident during curfew hours that are in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 on the island is 27-year-old McCadia Hudson, of an Old Harbour Road address in St Catherine.
According to reports, Hudson was a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar sometime after 1:00am on Sunday, September 26, that was being driven through the Bog Walk Gorge. The reports suggest that the male driver lost control of the vehicle after he swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The Ad Wagon plunged into the Rio Cobre.
The driver reportedly managed to swim from the vehicle but Hudson was trapped. Her body and the car were not retrieved from the river until daybreak.
According to the RSU, the 112 fatalities that occurred during curfew hours resulted from 89 fatal crashes since the start of the year. The Unit noted that fatalities during these hours account for 32 per cent of all fatalities since the start of the year. It said fatal crashes and fatalities during curfew hours have increased by 123 per cent and 155 per cent respectively when compared with similar period in 2020.
Apart from curfew hours when considerably fewer vehicles are on the roads, the RSU continues to highlight that motorcyclist fatalities represented majority of road user deaths, at 35 per cent followed by pedestrians at 20 per cent, drivers of private motor vehicles at 18 per cent and passengers of private motor vehicles at 13 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy